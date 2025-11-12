Tragic Killing of Dalit Leader Sparks Outrage in Sangli

In a shocking incident, Uttam Mohite, the founder of Dalit Mahasangh, was brutally murdered during his birthday celebration in Sangli city. The attack, allegedly carried out by a group of eight men, appears to stem from a personal dispute, local police reported on Wednesday.

Mohite, 38, was celebrating with friends at his residence near Garpir Dargah Chowk when the perpetrators, armed with knives, rods, and sticks, launched their assault soon after guests departed. Mohite attempted to flee but was cornered and violently attacked, leading to his untimely demise.

The police identified the attackers, including Ganesh More, who had reportedly threatened Mohite earlier. Shahrukh Shaikh, one of the assailants, inadvertently suffered a severe thigh injury during the fracas and later died. Investigations are ongoing, with murder charges pressed against the identified suspects based on a complaint from Mohite's wife, Jyoti.

(With inputs from agencies.)