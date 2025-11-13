High Court Defends Investigator: A Landmark Ruling on Due Process
The Uttarakhand High Court overturned a lower court's order deducting salary from investigating officer Sarita Shah, citing a lack of due process. Originally penalized for allegedly framing an accused in a 2013 rape case, Shah argued the punishment was improper without a hearing. The ruling emphasizes the need for procedural fairness.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand High Court has recently ruled in favor of Police Sub-Inspector Sarita Shah, quashing a lower court's directive to deduct Rs 500 from her salary. The high court's decision, made by Justice Alok Mahara, highlighted the lack of due process in imposing penalties on government employees without a chance to defend themselves.
The case involved a 2013 accusation by Prabha Raturi against a local man, which led to Sarita Shah charging two individuals under serious allegations. Despite the lower court's acquittal and subsequent penalty imposition on Shah, the high court stepped in to uphold procedural fairness and negate the sessions judge's orders.
Shah's appeal argued that the penalty and remarks against her were not justifiable under procedural law, claiming such actions adversely affect her professional standing. The high court's judgment emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair hearing before enacting career-impacting decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unveiling A Web Of Terror: White-Collar Network Exposed In Red Fort Blast Investigation
Explosions Rock Factories in Lucknow and Bharuch, Investigations Underway
Mystery of the Unidentified Body in Gadag: A Murder Investigation
Red Fort Terror Investigation Shakes Delhi
Teacher's Premises Searched in Al Qaeda Probe: Maharashtra ATS Expands Investigation