High Court Defends Investigator: A Landmark Ruling on Due Process

The Uttarakhand High Court has recently ruled in favor of Police Sub-Inspector Sarita Shah, quashing a lower court's directive to deduct Rs 500 from her salary. The high court's decision, made by Justice Alok Mahara, highlighted the lack of due process in imposing penalties on government employees without a chance to defend themselves.

The case involved a 2013 accusation by Prabha Raturi against a local man, which led to Sarita Shah charging two individuals under serious allegations. Despite the lower court's acquittal and subsequent penalty imposition on Shah, the high court stepped in to uphold procedural fairness and negate the sessions judge's orders.

Shah's appeal argued that the penalty and remarks against her were not justifiable under procedural law, claiming such actions adversely affect her professional standing. The high court's judgment emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair hearing before enacting career-impacting decisions.

