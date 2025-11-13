U.S. Forces Aid in Capturing Islamic State Members in Syria

U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday that its forces played a pivotal role in more than 22 operations targeting the Islamic State in Syria. These efforts led to the deaths of five members and the capture of 19 others.

In a concerted move to dismantle the Islamic State's influence, Syria has inked a political cooperation declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State and has been executing nationwide pre-emptive strikes.

CENTCOM reported that these operations took place between October 1 and November 6 as part of a broader international initiative against the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)