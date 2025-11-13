Left Menu

U.S. Forces Aid in Capturing Islamic State Members in Syria

U.S. Central Command revealed its involvement in over 22 operations against the Islamic State in Syria, resulting in five members killed and 19 captured. These operations, conducted from October 1 to November 6, were part of Syria's effort with the Global Coalition to curb the group's influence.

U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday that its forces played a pivotal role in more than 22 operations targeting the Islamic State in Syria. These efforts led to the deaths of five members and the capture of 19 others.

In a concerted move to dismantle the Islamic State's influence, Syria has inked a political cooperation declaration with the Global Coalition to Defeat Islamic State and has been executing nationwide pre-emptive strikes.

CENTCOM reported that these operations took place between October 1 and November 6 as part of a broader international initiative against the militant group.

