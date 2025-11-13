Left Menu

High Stakes Landing at Ladakh: A New Chapter in Indo-China Relations

India's air force chief inaugurated a new airbase close to the disputed border with China by landing a military transport aircraft there. This development follows recent diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two nations. Despite a thaw in relations, mistrust and troop build-ups persist.

13-11-2025
In a significant strategic move, India's Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh piloted a military transport aircraft for the inaugural landing at a new airbase near the disputed Himalayan border with China. The defense official announced this development as ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbors show signs of easing.

On Wednesday, the C-130J aircraft descended onto the Mudh-Nyoma air force station in Ladakh, standing tall at 13,000 feet. The Indian Air Force remains tight-lipped on the strategic significance, as this new airbase sits a mere 30 km from the contested Line of Actual Control with China.

Despite recent breakthroughs, Indian officials caution that the underlying mistrust endures, with both nations still holding significant troop presence along the border. This comes in the wake of renewed diplomatic engagements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China, aiming to mend and fortify relations.

