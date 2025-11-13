Left Menu

Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats

In response to rising security threats after a suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan has deployed military forces to protect Sri Lanka's cricket team. The ongoing tour continues under 'foolproof' security as authorities assure the safety of players despite tensions and historical attacks on cricket teams in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:00 IST
Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan has reinforced security measures for Sri Lanka's cricket team, deploying army and paramilitary forces. This move follows concerns over the team's safety during their ongoing tour, as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the deployment effort.

Army Chief Asim Munir communicated with Sri Lankan Defence Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, emphasizing the team's protection. Despite concerns, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board resisted calls from some players to return home, citing Pakistan's 'foolproof' security assurance.

Violence in Islamabad, including a severe attack near a cricket venue, has renewed memories of past threats against the sport. Nevertheless, the team proceeds with its matches, reflecting improved yet cautious conditions allowing international cricket to resume in Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

BJP-Congress Clash Over SIR Intensifies Amid Allegations and Support

 India
2
ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Energy's Mega Green Investment in Andhra Pradesh

 Global
3
Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

Congress's Ramesh Slams RSS for US Lobbying Links

 India
4
Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shares

Breaking Barriers: Moneycontrol and InCred Money Revolutionize Unlisted Shar...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025