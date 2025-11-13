Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats

In response to a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan has reinforced security measures for Sri Lanka's cricket team, deploying army and paramilitary forces. This move follows concerns over the team's safety during their ongoing tour, as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the deployment effort.

Army Chief Asim Munir communicated with Sri Lankan Defence Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, emphasizing the team's protection. Despite concerns, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board resisted calls from some players to return home, citing Pakistan's 'foolproof' security assurance.

Violence in Islamabad, including a severe attack near a cricket venue, has renewed memories of past threats against the sport. Nevertheless, the team proceeds with its matches, reflecting improved yet cautious conditions allowing international cricket to resume in Pakistan.