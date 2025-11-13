Tragic Factory Blast Shakes Tikaitnagar

An explosion at a licensed firecracker factory in Tikaitnagar's Sarai Barai village claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others injured on Thursday. The incident has prompted a significant response from local authorities, who are currently investigating the cause.

According to Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, the explosion set off a fire that sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky, causing widespread panic among villagers. The factory, which holds a valid license for manufacturing firecrackers, has been sealed off as investigators work to determine what caused the sudden blast.

Fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene, and a forensic team has been called in to gather evidence. Meanwhile, three individuals suffering from critical burn injuries have been hospitalized. Police continue their search and recovery efforts amidst the wreckage to ensure no one remains trapped inside.

(With inputs from agencies.)