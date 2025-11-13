Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Afghan Suicide Bombings Heighten Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions

Recent suicide bombings in Pakistan carried out by Afghan nationals have intensified tensions between the two countries. With no response from Kabul, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accuses the Afghan Taliban of harboring militants, further straining the already fraught relations between these South Asian neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:18 IST
Escalating Conflict: Afghan Suicide Bombings Heighten Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of deadly incidents, Afghan nationals executed two suicide bombings in Pakistan, as confirmed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. One attack took place in Islamabad. These acts have further heightened existing tensions between the neighboring countries over rising militant violence.

Minister Naqvi criticized the Afghan Taliban, alleging they are complicit in enabling attacks against Pakistani forces. Islamabad has repeatedly addressed these security concerns with Kabul. Despite the serious allegations, there has been no immediate response from the Afghan administration.

The attacks underscore the strained relations between the two nations, exacerbated by violent clashes and accusations of harboring militants. This comes amid Pakistan's ongoing confrontation with India, adding another layer of complexity to the regional security landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

Aadhaar Deactivations Stir Controversy in West Bengal: TMC vs. UIDAI

 India
2
Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosion

Meticulous Plot: Tracing Dr Umar Nabi's Last Journey to the Red Fort Explosi...

 India
3
Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

 India
4
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025