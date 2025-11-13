Left Menu

High Court Disqualifies Mukul Roy Over Defection Allegations

The Calcutta High Court disqualified Mukul Roy as a West Bengal Assembly member under the anti-defection law for switching allegiance from BJP to TMC. The court criticized the Speaker's prior decision and voided Roy's role as PAC chairman. Evidence confirmed Roy's defection on June 11, 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has ruled against Mukul Roy, disqualifying him from the West Bengal Assembly for defecting from the BJP to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This decision comes under the anti-defection law, highlighting the court's disagreement with the Assembly Speaker's previous ruling.

Justice Debangsu Basak's division bench found the Speaker's judgment in handling complaints against Roy as 'perverse.' Consequently, Roy's nomination as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has been overturned. The court emphasized that no reasonable person could support the Speaker's determination, given the evidence provided.

Disqualification was based on tangible proof that Mukul Roy announced his switch to the TMC on June 11, 2021, corroborated by a press conference attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The court acknowledged electronic evidence and transcripts corroborating Roy's defection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

