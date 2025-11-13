Debate Intensifies Over Vaccine Safety Data in India

The Indian Supreme Court was the scene for intense discussions over the reliability of Covid vaccine safety data. Petitioners have raised concerns over allegedly underreported adverse effects and deaths in India, in stark contrast to UK data transparency.

A senior advocate representing the petitioners highlighted a significant disparity between vaccination data shared by the UK and India. Trust in government-reported figures emerged as a central point of contention.

The government, however, defended its data collection methods and vaccine rollout efficacy, emphasizing the robust framework in place. The court has reserved its judgment, demanding written submissions for further examination before any decision on forming an independent expert committee is made.