Blast Investigation Unfolds: Al Falah University Under Forensic Audit

Following the devastating blast near Red Fort in Delhi, claiming 13 lives, the government has ordered a forensic audit of Al Falah University. The private institution in Haryana is under intense scrutiny, as sources reveal possible financial trails that necessitate investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies.

The decision followed a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, examining progress in the probe regarding the November 10 incident. The blast has been linked to an alleged 'white collar terror module,' with several individuals, including three doctors associated with the university, detained.

Al Falah University, which also hosts a medical college, expressed its full cooperation with authorities. Meanwhile, Dr. Umar Nabi, related to the explosion, served as an assistant professor there, further prompting the need for a thorough examination of the institution's records and connections.

