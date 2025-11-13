Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases

The Supreme Court of India has taken notice of the alleged 'misuse of law' pertaining to cheque bounce cases against small-time borrowers. These cases, often lodged in distant locales, are viewed as a form of harassment.

A recent high-profile case involves Golla Naraesh Kumar Yadav, who sought to transfer a case filed by Kotak Mahindra Bank from Chandigarh to Andhra Pradesh, where the transaction originally took place. The bank, however, justified the filing in Chandigarh due to their office there.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has criticized the practice and emphasized the need for fair access to justice. They have promised to examine the legality of such filings and set a clear precedent to prevent further exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)