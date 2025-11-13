Supreme Court to Address Misuse of Cheque Bounce Cases
The Supreme Court of India is set to tackle the alleged misuse of filing cheque bounce cases in far-off locations, which has resulted in harassment for small-time borrowers. This issue came to light when Golla Naraesh Kumar Yadav's case filed in Chandigarh, although all transactions occurred in Andhra Pradesh, prompting a legal transfer.
The Supreme Court of India has taken notice of the alleged 'misuse of law' pertaining to cheque bounce cases against small-time borrowers. These cases, often lodged in distant locales, are viewed as a form of harassment.
A recent high-profile case involves Golla Naraesh Kumar Yadav, who sought to transfer a case filed by Kotak Mahindra Bank from Chandigarh to Andhra Pradesh, where the transaction originally took place. The bank, however, justified the filing in Chandigarh due to their office there.
The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has criticized the practice and emphasized the need for fair access to justice. They have promised to examine the legality of such filings and set a clear precedent to prevent further exploitation.
