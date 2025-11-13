Betrayal and Intrigue: Range Forest Officer's Close Call

A shocking murder attempt unfolded in Gujarat's Surat district as a man allegedly tried to have his wife, a range forest officer, assassinated. The victim suffered critical injuries after being shot in the head, initially believed to be from a car accident, as revealed by hospital authorities.

Authorities named the victim as Sonal Solanki, who was attacked while traveling to a village on November 6. According to Surat (Rural) Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya, accused Ishwarpuri Goswami shot Solanki point-blank before fleeing on his motorcycle, leaving the vehicle to collide with a roadside tree.

Initially appearing to be a car accident, the case took a drastic turn when doctors discovered a bullet lodged in Solanki's head. Solanki's husband, Nikunj Goswami, and his acquaintance were apprehended after evading arrest, having planned the crime due to a domestic dispute, said the police.

