Betrayal and Intrigue: Range Forest Officer's Close Call
A man in Gujarat's Surat district attempted to have his wife, a range forest officer, murdered over a domestic dispute. The victim, critically injured by a gunshot, was initially thought to be in a car accident. Her husband and an accomplice have been arrested.
- Country:
- India
A shocking murder attempt unfolded in Gujarat's Surat district as a man allegedly tried to have his wife, a range forest officer, assassinated. The victim suffered critical injuries after being shot in the head, initially believed to be from a car accident, as revealed by hospital authorities.
Authorities named the victim as Sonal Solanki, who was attacked while traveling to a village on November 6. According to Surat (Rural) Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya, accused Ishwarpuri Goswami shot Solanki point-blank before fleeing on his motorcycle, leaving the vehicle to collide with a roadside tree.
Initially appearing to be a car accident, the case took a drastic turn when doctors discovered a bullet lodged in Solanki's head. Solanki's husband, Nikunj Goswami, and his acquaintance were apprehended after evading arrest, having planned the crime due to a domestic dispute, said the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
