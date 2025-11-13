Germany Bolsters Defence with €108 Billion Boost
Germany's budget committee has approved a substantial boost for the Bundeswehr, allocating more than 108 billion euros for the 2026 defence budget and special fund. This includes five procurement projects totaling approximately 3.85 billion euros.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:28 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's budget committee has taken a significant step in strengthening its defence capabilities. On Thursday, they approved both the defence budget and the economic plan for a special fund aimed at the Bundeswehr for 2026.
The defence ministry disclosed that the total investment exceeds 108 billion euros, providing a substantial financial influx to bolster the country's military expenditures.
This budget encompasses five major procurement initiatives, collectively valued at around 3.85 billion euros, according to the details shared by the ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democrats Outpace Republicans in Voter Enthusiasm Ahead of 2026 Elections
Shardul Thakur Trades Lucknow for Mumbai in IPL 2026 Shake-Up
Nepal Gears Up for 2026 Elections Amid Security Preparations
Shardul Thakur's IPL Comeback: Set to Join Mumbai Indians in 2026
Nashik Set to Shine: Transformational Works Ahead of 2026 Kumbh Mela