Germany Bolsters Defence with €108 Billion Boost

Germany's budget committee has taken a significant step in strengthening its defence capabilities. On Thursday, they approved both the defence budget and the economic plan for a special fund aimed at the Bundeswehr for 2026.

The defence ministry disclosed that the total investment exceeds 108 billion euros, providing a substantial financial influx to bolster the country's military expenditures.

This budget encompasses five major procurement initiatives, collectively valued at around 3.85 billion euros, according to the details shared by the ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)