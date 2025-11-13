Left Menu

Germany Bolsters Defence with €108 Billion Boost

Germany's budget committee has approved a substantial boost for the Bundeswehr, allocating more than 108 billion euros for the 2026 defence budget and special fund. This includes five procurement projects totaling approximately 3.85 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's budget committee has taken a significant step in strengthening its defence capabilities. On Thursday, they approved both the defence budget and the economic plan for a special fund aimed at the Bundeswehr for 2026.

The defence ministry disclosed that the total investment exceeds 108 billion euros, providing a substantial financial influx to bolster the country's military expenditures.

This budget encompasses five major procurement initiatives, collectively valued at around 3.85 billion euros, according to the details shared by the ministry.

