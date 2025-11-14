Tragic Collision Claims Young Motorcyclist's Life
A 24-year-old motorcyclist, Jitendra Kumar, tragically died after a collision with a truck. The accident took place near Barhamasi, resulting in Kumar's instantaneous death. Authorities have seized the truck and detained its driver and cleaner for questioning.
A fatal motorcycle accident took place on Thursday night near Barhamasi, claiming the life of 24-year-old Jitendra Kumar, according to police reports.
Jitendra Kumar died instantly at the scene of the crash, a somber confirmation made by law enforcement. The body has been sent for postmortem as part of the ongoing investigation.
The truck involved in the incident has been seized, with authorities detaining both the driver and the cleaner for further questioning in connection with the tragic accident.
