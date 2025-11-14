Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Young Motorcyclist's Life

A 24-year-old motorcyclist, Jitendra Kumar, tragically died after a collision with a truck. The accident took place near Barhamasi, resulting in Kumar's instantaneous death. Authorities have seized the truck and detained its driver and cleaner for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:31 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Young Motorcyclist's Life
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal motorcycle accident took place on Thursday night near Barhamasi, claiming the life of 24-year-old Jitendra Kumar, according to police reports.

Jitendra Kumar died instantly at the scene of the crash, a somber confirmation made by law enforcement. The body has been sent for postmortem as part of the ongoing investigation.

The truck involved in the incident has been seized, with authorities detaining both the driver and the cleaner for further questioning in connection with the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

Tamil Nadu Boosts Employee Benefits with DA Hike

 India
2
Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa Leads in Tarn Taran Bypoll Battle

 India
3
Tragic Highway Inferno: Unraveling the Catastrophic Crash on Navale Bridge

Tragic Highway Inferno: Unraveling the Catastrophic Crash on Navale Bridge

 India
4
Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

Devyani Rana Leads in Nagrota Bypoll Amid High Voter Turnout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025