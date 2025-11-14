Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group's Employee Salary Pleas on November 17

The Supreme Court announced it will hear interim pleas related to unpaid salaries for employees of Sahara Group companies on November 17. This decision coincides with Sahara India's separate plea to sell 88 prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited, slated for hearing on the same day.

Earlier, Chief Justice B R Gavai, leading a bench, had sought feedback from the Centre, SEBI, and other stakeholders regarding Sahara India's request. The court has also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for input on including finance and cooperation ministries in the proceedings before November 17.

The amicus curiae is tasked with detailing the properties proposed for sale and observing stakeholders' reactions. The bench aims to address outstanding employee salary claims and potential property disputes, deciding whether to authorize sales piecemeal or collectively.

