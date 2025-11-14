Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group's Employee Salary Pleas on November 17

The Supreme Court will hear interim pleas on November 17 concerning unpaid salaries of Sahara Group employees. The court will also consider Sahara India's request to sell 88 properties to Adani Properties. Authorities including the Centre and SEBI are directed to respond to the pleas by the same date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:50 IST
The Supreme Court announced it will hear interim pleas related to unpaid salaries for employees of Sahara Group companies on November 17. This decision coincides with Sahara India's separate plea to sell 88 prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited, slated for hearing on the same day.

Earlier, Chief Justice B R Gavai, leading a bench, had sought feedback from the Centre, SEBI, and other stakeholders regarding Sahara India's request. The court has also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for input on including finance and cooperation ministries in the proceedings before November 17.

The amicus curiae is tasked with detailing the properties proposed for sale and observing stakeholders' reactions. The bench aims to address outstanding employee salary claims and potential property disputes, deciding whether to authorize sales piecemeal or collectively.

