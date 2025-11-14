Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

A suspicious red bag was discovered near a bus depot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday. This led to an evacuation and the arrival of a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team for thorough investigation. The examination of the bag is currently ongoing.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A red bag triggered panic near a bus depot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday, prompting swift action by authorities.

The sighting at 4:45pm led to the immediate evacuation of the vicinity, as a precautionary measure.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) is thoroughly examining the suspicious package, according to police officials.

