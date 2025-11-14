Left Menu

Judicial Bottlenecks: Jharkhand High Court's Steady Progress on Pending Verdicts

The Supreme Court was updated on Jharkhand High Court's efforts to address delays in verdicts, with 32 of 61 pending judgments delivered. Senior advocate Ajit Sinha assured remaining judgments will follow within a month, addressing the top court's concerns regarding protracted delays in criminal and civil cases.

Updated: 14-11-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update to an ongoing judicial delay issue, the Supreme Court learned that the Jharkhand High Court has delivered verdicts for 32 out of 61 cases previously pending for over six months. The apex court had earlier criticized the lower court for its backlog, particularly in serious criminal cases.

Reports from senior advocate Ajit Sinha, representing the Jharkhand High Court, confirm that remaining judgments are expected within a month. The delay drew attention in August when the Supreme Court advised judges to utilize leave for catching up on pending decisions.

The Supreme Court will continue to monitor the situation, with a comprehensive review scheduled for January. Currently, nine critical verdicts, including life and death sentences initially stuck in legal limbo owing to these delays, have been expedited. Reformative measures are aimed at ensuring a timely justice delivery system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

