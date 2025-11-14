Judicial Bottlenecks: Jharkhand High Court's Steady Progress on Pending Verdicts

In a significant update to an ongoing judicial delay issue, the Supreme Court learned that the Jharkhand High Court has delivered verdicts for 32 out of 61 cases previously pending for over six months. The apex court had earlier criticized the lower court for its backlog, particularly in serious criminal cases.

Reports from senior advocate Ajit Sinha, representing the Jharkhand High Court, confirm that remaining judgments are expected within a month. The delay drew attention in August when the Supreme Court advised judges to utilize leave for catching up on pending decisions.

The Supreme Court will continue to monitor the situation, with a comprehensive review scheduled for January. Currently, nine critical verdicts, including life and death sentences initially stuck in legal limbo owing to these delays, have been expedited. Reformative measures are aimed at ensuring a timely justice delivery system.

