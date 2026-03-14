Targeted Support for Heating Oil Users Amid Rising Energy Costs

The British government is planning to offer targeted financial support to poorer households affected by the surge in energy prices, a consequence of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. This was revealed by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in a recent interview with The Times.

Reeves highlighted that the government would focus particularly on aiding those reliant on heating oil, excluding universal assistance due to budgetary limits. This approach comes as the Labour government is under competitive pressure from the rising Reform UK party, with calls to cap household energy tariffs and halt a planned vehicle fuel duty increase.

The review process by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority will assess potential consumer protection concerns among heating oil suppliers. This scrutiny is part of wider efforts to address potentially exploitative pricing amidst the present geopolitical uncertainty impacting markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)