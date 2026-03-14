Left Menu

Targeted Support for Heating Oil Users Amid Rising Energy Costs

The British government plans targeted aid for poorer households hit hardest by rising energy costs, impacted by the Middle East conflict. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasized help for heating oil users. Options exclude universal relief due to financial constraints, amid pressure to cap energy tariffs and vehicle fuel duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:22 IST
Targeted Support for Heating Oil Users Amid Rising Energy Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British government is planning to offer targeted financial support to poorer households affected by the surge in energy prices, a consequence of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. This was revealed by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves in a recent interview with The Times.

Reeves highlighted that the government would focus particularly on aiding those reliant on heating oil, excluding universal assistance due to budgetary limits. This approach comes as the Labour government is under competitive pressure from the rising Reform UK party, with calls to cap household energy tariffs and halt a planned vehicle fuel duty increase.

The review process by Britain's Competition and Markets Authority will assess potential consumer protection concerns among heating oil suppliers. This scrutiny is part of wider efforts to address potentially exploitative pricing amidst the present geopolitical uncertainty impacting markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026