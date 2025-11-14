Massive Electoral Roll Revision Underway in West Bengal
Over 74 million enumeration forms were distributed in West Bengal as part of a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This effort, which began on November 4, covered 96.66% of the electorate. Booth Level Officers are tasked with door-to-door form distribution and verification.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Election Commission is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across West Bengal. As of Friday afternoon, over 7.40 crore enumeration forms have been distributed, marking the 11th day of this essential exercise.
The distribution has reached approximately 96.66 percent of the state's electorate, according to an official statement. A total of 7,40,76,531 voters are involved in this form distribution drive, which plays a crucial role in ensuring accurate voter records.
The revision initiative commenced on November 4, with Booth Level Officers diligently going door-to-door to distribute and verify enumeration forms. This rigorous process underscores the commitment to maintaining an updated and trustworthy electoral roll in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
