Crime of Passion: The Fatal Friendship Proposal

A live-in couple was arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly murdering a private company employee. The main suspect and subordinate, driven by rage over the victim's proposal to befriend his partner, plotted the murder in Mathura, leading to a dramatic police investigation and confessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking crime of passion, Gurugram police arrested a live-in couple accused of murdering a private company employee. The main suspect reportedly executed the plot after the victim expressed intentions to befriend his partner.

The deceased, 40-year-old Sonpal from Mathura, went missing on October 4 after informing his sister he would return home that evening. His body was later discovered in Kosi Kalan following the accused's confession about the murder.

Police investigation revealed that the accused lured Sonpal to Mathura, where they killed him using a stolen motorcycle. Evidence, including a knife and the victim's belongings, was retrieved, and both suspects are currently under interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

