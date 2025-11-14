National Construction Summit 2025 Marks Major Drive to Rebuild SA’s Industry

South Africa’s construction sector — a vital engine for economic growth, infrastructure rollout and job creation — entered a new phase of reform and renewal this week as the National Construction Summit 2025 convened in Boksburg. The summit was hailed as a “historic milestone” by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, who emphasised that government is taking decisive action to restore confidence, improve regulatory integrity, accelerate delivery and strengthen accountability across the industry.

Hosted by the Construction Industry Development Board (cidb) in partnership with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), the three-day gathering brought together leaders from government, private sector, labour, academia, civil society and regulatory bodies. Held under the theme “Unlocking Infrastructure Delivery: Raising Construction Industry Performance,” the summit served as an essential platform to evaluate progress, confront ongoing challenges, and chart a unified roadmap for the future of infrastructure in South Africa.

“Delivering Faster, Smarter, More Affordably”

Addressing the media, Minister Macpherson underscored the government’s renewed commitment to accelerating infrastructure rollout, guided by the Construction Action Plan, enhanced oversight measures and new frameworks such as strengthened social facilitation structures.

He stressed that efficient project delivery is not only a technical requirement, but a national priority for economic stability, job creation and service delivery. “Government remains focused on delivering infrastructure faster, smarter and more affordably,” he said.

Macpherson highlighted the urgency of transforming the construction sector into a high-performing industry capable of meeting South Africa’s infrastructure backlog, growing urbanisation pressures and economic recovery goals.

Construction Leads in Employment Growth

In a significant development, the Minister welcomed the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results, showing that the construction sector accounted for more than 50% of all jobs created in the third quarter of the year.

130 000 new jobs were added in construction

Construction was the single largest contributor to new employment in Q3

Employment gains reflect early signs of sectoral recovery

“These numbers confirm what we are seeing on the ground,” Macpherson noted. “Since last year’s inaugural summit in Durban, where we committed to addressing construction stoppages, we are now seeing the green shoots of growth.”

Cracking Down on Construction Mafia Activity

One of the most pressing issues addressed at the summit was the rise in construction site disruptions and organised extortion activities — commonly referred to as construction mafia operations.

Macpherson reported major progress:

770 cases of construction-related extortion and intimidation reported

241 arrests made

176 convictions secured

KwaZulu-Natal site disruptions reduced from over 60 per month to fewer than 10

He attributed this progress to strengthened coordination between law enforcement, business, communities and government, reaffirming that authorities will continue to clamp down on criminal syndicates that threaten livelihoods, public safety and infrastructure delivery.

cidb Takes Action on Contractor Misconduct

cidb Chairperson Khulile Nzo revealed that 40 contractors were deregistered after being found to have colluded with certain cidb employees to fraudulently obtain inflated gradings.

“There are too many incomplete projects,” Nzo said. “We must be strict. Contractors who manipulate the system compromise project quality, waste public funds and damage trust.”

He stressed the cidb’s commitment to improving contractor credibility, upholding professional ethics and protecting the integrity of the grading and procurement system.

Strengthening Infrastructure Delivery: Key Government Interventions

Speaking on the final day of the summit, Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala reaffirmed government’s commitment to deep structural reform, enhanced accountability and efficient infrastructure delivery. He outlined a series of powerful new measures, including:

1. Reform of the Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI)

Reconfigured to operate four bid windows annually, increasing access, predictability and efficiency.

2. Launch of a R15 billion Infrastructure Bond

A dedicated financing instrument to support affordable, large-scale infrastructure projects.

3. Establishment of the Infrastructure Finance and Implementation Support Agency (by March 2026)

A specialised entity to boost project preparation, management, financial modelling and delivery.

4. Guidelines on Unsolicited Bids

Designed to accelerate project implementation while ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance.

“These reforms underscore government’s commitment to enhancing performance, accountability and inclusive growth,” Zikalala said.

The Case for an Independent Engineering Oversight Body

DPWI Director-General Sifiso Mdakane emphasised the need for more coherent oversight and standardisation in engineering and infrastructure development. He stated that South Africa’s rapidly changing environment — shaped by:

Urbanisation

Climate change

Technological advancements

Economic transformation

requires stronger systems to ensure safety, compliance, quality and professional integrity.

Mdakane highlighted the proposed Office of the Engineer General (EG) as a pivotal institution that would:

Oversee large-scale engineering projects

Standardise engineering practices

Strengthen regulatory compliance

Improve project quality and timelines

Serve as a national hub for engineering excellence

“The need for an independent body is becoming more pressing,” he warned.

A Roadmap for Rebuilding and Expanding the Sector

Participants across government, industry and labour concluded that revitalising the construction sector is essential for rebuilding South Africa’s economy and restoring public confidence in infrastructure delivery. The summit reaffirmed that:

Construction is a cornerstone of economic development

Professional ethics and accountability are non-negotiable

Collaboration is essential to overcoming systemic challenges

Infrastructure delivery must be transparent, timely and community-oriented

As the 2025 National Construction Summit drew to a close, leaders committed to a shared vision: a safe, competitive, corruption-free and high-performing construction industry capable of delivering the infrastructure needed for a modern and resilient South Africa.