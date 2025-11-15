Doctor Under Scrutiny: Inside the Investigation of Dr. Adil Ahmed

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigators descended on a private hospital to collect data on Dr. Adil Ahmed, scrutinized as part of an inquiry following a Delhi blast. The Jammu & Kashmir-born doctor was arrested in Saharanpur last week, where he served at Famous Hospital.

Officials confirmed that ATS engaged the hospital's staff about Dr. Ahmed's behavior and network during his tenure. Dr. Mamta from the Oscar Group revealed that Dr. Ahmed was employed for three months before leaving due to salary concerns, eventually opting for a more lucrative position elsewhere.

Subsequently, after charges linked to terror outfits surfaced, the National Medical Commission delisted him alongside three other doctors from the national register. As probes continue, Dr. Ahmed is suspected of logistical support to terrorist groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, intensifying security agencies' vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)