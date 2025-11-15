Left Menu

Doctor Under Scrutiny: Inside the Investigation of Dr. Adil Ahmed

Dr. Adil Ahmed, a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested and is being investigated for alleged involvement in a Delhi blast. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad has been gathering information about his activities at Famous Hospital in Saharanpur, where he previously worked. National Medical Commission has removed his name from the register.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:15 IST
On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigators descended on a private hospital to collect data on Dr. Adil Ahmed, scrutinized as part of an inquiry following a Delhi blast. The Jammu & Kashmir-born doctor was arrested in Saharanpur last week, where he served at Famous Hospital.

Officials confirmed that ATS engaged the hospital's staff about Dr. Ahmed's behavior and network during his tenure. Dr. Mamta from the Oscar Group revealed that Dr. Ahmed was employed for three months before leaving due to salary concerns, eventually opting for a more lucrative position elsewhere.

Subsequently, after charges linked to terror outfits surfaced, the National Medical Commission delisted him alongside three other doctors from the national register. As probes continue, Dr. Ahmed is suspected of logistical support to terrorist groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, intensifying security agencies' vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

