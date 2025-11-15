Left Menu

Massive Explosion at Police Station Unveils Terror Module

An explosion injured eight personnel at the Nowgam police station while handling explosives linked to a terror module. The investigation led to arrests, revealing a network of radicalized doctors and a cache of chemicals. The case unraveled following threatening posters in Nowgam.

A late-night explosion at Nowgam police station left eight personnel injured as they were extracting samples from a major cache of seized explosives, officials confirmed. The material originated from Faridabad and was part of an ongoing investigation into a terror module.

The seized explosives, weighing 360 kilograms, were discovered at the rented residence of the arrested doctor, Muzammil Ganaie. Investigations revealed the explosives were linked to a complex network involving radicalized doctors. Alarming posters first alerted the Srinagar police to the extent of the threat.

Police identified suspects through meticulous CCTV analysis, which led to a series of arrests, including that of a former paramedic turned imam believed to have influenced other medical professionals. Investigators suspect a core group of three doctors orchestrated the operation.

