Explosive Discovery: Uncovering a Terror Plot's Silent Arsenal

An investigation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir following a deadly explosion at Nowgam police station. The blast, which occurred as experts examined a large collection of explosives, resulted in nine deaths and 32 injuries. These explosives had been seized from Faridabad just days prior.

Authorities suspect the explosives were intended for terror activities as part of a larger module. The cache was being analyzed when the tragic accident unfolded. The investigation is focusing on potential targets, although current information remains speculative, according to top officials.

The explosives, transported under strict protocol, were linked to a case originating at the Nowgam police station. Investigators are intensifying efforts to unravel the terror network behind the cache, with a full examination of recovered evidence still underway.