Explosive Discovery: Uncovering a Terror Plot's Silent Arsenal
An explosion at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir, originating from a large cache of explosives carried from Faridabad, killed nine and injured 32. The explosives were being examined as part of ongoing investigations into a terror module responsible for a previous blast near Red Fort.
- Country:
- India
An investigation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir following a deadly explosion at Nowgam police station. The blast, which occurred as experts examined a large collection of explosives, resulted in nine deaths and 32 injuries. These explosives had been seized from Faridabad just days prior.
Authorities suspect the explosives were intended for terror activities as part of a larger module. The cache was being analyzed when the tragic accident unfolded. The investigation is focusing on potential targets, although current information remains speculative, according to top officials.
The explosives, transported under strict protocol, were linked to a case originating at the Nowgam police station. Investigators are intensifying efforts to unravel the terror network behind the cache, with a full examination of recovered evidence still underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- explosive
- Nowgam
- police station
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Faridabad
- terror
- module
- Red Fort
- investigation
ALSO READ
Srinagar Blast Spurs Call for Stronger Anti-Terror Measures
Unmasking the Al Falah Network: Doctors Caught in Delhi's Terror Probe
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha orders probe into the accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir.
India-Paraguay Pact: United Against Terrorism and Cyber Threats
Blasts in Jammu and Kashmir: A Deep-Rooted Conspiracy Unveiled