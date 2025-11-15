Manipur Police Warns Against Fear-Inducing Social Media Posts

The Manipur Police have issued a stern warning to the public regarding the dissemination of content on social media platforms that could lead to unnecessary fear and panic. Authorities have emphasized that such actions can result in legal repercussions for those involved.

In response to a video showing armed militants in Myanmar that has been circulating on social media, the police stressed the importance of refraining from sharing such material. The video has sparked concern among the public, prompting the police advisory.

The statement assured that security forces across Manipur, including those patrolling border areas, are on high alert. They are undertaking all necessary measures to maintain peace and ensure the public's safety amidst these unsettling developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)