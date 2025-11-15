Telangana High Court Website Falls Victim to Cyber Attack
The Telangana High Court's website was hacked, leading to an investigation by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police. The breach was identified on November 10 after occurring on November 8. Authorities filed a complaint, prompting an investigation and taking the website offline for security reasons.
The Telangana High Court's website was compromised, prompting an immediate response from the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police. The cyberattack was discovered on November 10, two days after it occurred.
High court officials swiftly contacted senior police officers and lodged a formal complaint with the Police Commissioner's office. Consequently, an FIR was registered on November 14, initiating an extensive investigation.
To mitigate further risks, the high court alerted the National Informatics Centre and other relevant bodies, taking the website offline to prevent additional breaches.
