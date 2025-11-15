Telangana High Court Website Falls Victim to Cyber Attack

The Telangana High Court's website was compromised, prompting an immediate response from the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police. The cyberattack was discovered on November 10, two days after it occurred.

High court officials swiftly contacted senior police officers and lodged a formal complaint with the Police Commissioner's office. Consequently, an FIR was registered on November 14, initiating an extensive investigation.

To mitigate further risks, the high court alerted the National Informatics Centre and other relevant bodies, taking the website offline to prevent additional breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)