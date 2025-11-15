Left Menu

Clean Up Call: West Bengal Governor Defends Electoral Roll Revision

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose supports a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to enhance election transparency. Highlighting Bihar's acceptance of the SIR mechanism, Bose stresses the need to eliminate violence and corruption to restore public trust and conduct free, fair elections in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 19:58 IST
Clean Up Call: West Bengal Governor Defends Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose strongly advocated for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Saturday, asserting it as vital for purifying the election process and guaranteeing fair polls in the state.

Bose emphasized that the SIR process aims to correct discrepancies and strengthen public trust in the electoral system, drawing parallels with its successful acceptance in Bihar.

He called for the eradication of violence and corruption ahead of the upcoming elections, stressing that these 'cankers' must be rooted out to reclaim West Bengal's original glory and protect the democratic process from intimidation and force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
2
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
3
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India
4
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025