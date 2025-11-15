Clean Up Call: West Bengal Governor Defends Electoral Roll Revision
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose supports a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls to enhance election transparency. Highlighting Bihar's acceptance of the SIR mechanism, Bose stresses the need to eliminate violence and corruption to restore public trust and conduct free, fair elections in the state.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose strongly advocated for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Saturday, asserting it as vital for purifying the election process and guaranteeing fair polls in the state.
Bose emphasized that the SIR process aims to correct discrepancies and strengthen public trust in the electoral system, drawing parallels with its successful acceptance in Bihar.
He called for the eradication of violence and corruption ahead of the upcoming elections, stressing that these 'cankers' must be rooted out to reclaim West Bengal's original glory and protect the democratic process from intimidation and force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
