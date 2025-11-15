Social Media Sparks: KKS Leader Under Fire for Threats
An FIR was filed against Kshatriya Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat in Raipur after he allegedly threatened police and made incendiary remarks on social media. The allegations arose following the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar, KKS's Chhattisgarh unit president. Authorities continue investigations while Shekhawat's statements draw widespread criticism.
An FIR has been filed against Raj Shekhawat, the president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena (KKS), in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly making threats against the police and sharing inflammatory remarks on social media, as confirmed by an official statement.
During a Facebook live session on November 10, Shekhawat publicly criticized Raipur Police related to the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar, vice president of KKS. Shekhawat allegedly threatened to confront police officials and others involved in Tomar's arrest. In response to a complaint from Inspector Yogesh Kashyap, an FIR citing charges under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed by the Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Umed Singh.
In his broadcast, Shekhawat employed abusive language and urged Kshatriya community members to protest with sticks and flags. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphasized the seriousness of such threats and reiterated that any criminal conduct should face legal consequences. Meanwhile, Tomar's arrest in Gwalior led to his transfer to Raipur where he is involved in several criminal cases.
