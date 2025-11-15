Left Menu

Social Media Sparks: KKS Leader Under Fire for Threats

An FIR was filed against Kshatriya Karni Sena leader Raj Shekhawat in Raipur after he allegedly threatened police and made incendiary remarks on social media. The allegations arose following the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar, KKS's Chhattisgarh unit president. Authorities continue investigations while Shekhawat's statements draw widespread criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 15-11-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 20:50 IST
Social Media Sparks: KKS Leader Under Fire for Threats
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against Raj Shekhawat, the president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena (KKS), in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly making threats against the police and sharing inflammatory remarks on social media, as confirmed by an official statement.

During a Facebook live session on November 10, Shekhawat publicly criticized Raipur Police related to the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar, vice president of KKS. Shekhawat allegedly threatened to confront police officials and others involved in Tomar's arrest. In response to a complaint from Inspector Yogesh Kashyap, an FIR citing charges under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was filed by the Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Umed Singh.

In his broadcast, Shekhawat employed abusive language and urged Kshatriya community members to protest with sticks and flags. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphasized the seriousness of such threats and reiterated that any criminal conduct should face legal consequences. Meanwhile, Tomar's arrest in Gwalior led to his transfer to Raipur where he is involved in several criminal cases.

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishnagiri

Justice Served: Triple Life Terms for Horrific Honor Killing Uproars Krishna...

 India
2
Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

Springboks Overcome Odds to Triumph Over Italy

 Global
3
BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

BJP in Kerala Backs Timely Voter List Revision Amid Baseless Claims

 India
4
Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

Tragedy at Nowgam: Unveiling the Terrifying Blast

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025