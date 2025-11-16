Left Menu

Operation Destruction: Manipur's War Against Poppy Plantations

Authorities in Manipur have conducted extensive operations to destroy poppy plantations. In the past week, over 470 acres of such plantations were destroyed across various districts, involving collaboration between Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF. Huts used for cultivation were also demolished during these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to combat illegal poppy cultivation, law enforcement agencies in Manipur have eradicated more than 470 acres of poppy plantations across the region.

Last Saturday, a joint operation by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF meticulously destroyed poppy fields spanning over 20 acres at Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district.

The operation extended across several districts, culminating in the destruction of 436 acres of poppy in Ukhrul and the incineration of 51 makeshift huts used in the plantation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

