Operation Destruction: Manipur's War Against Poppy Plantations

In a concerted effort to combat illegal poppy cultivation, law enforcement agencies in Manipur have eradicated more than 470 acres of poppy plantations across the region.

Last Saturday, a joint operation by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF meticulously destroyed poppy fields spanning over 20 acres at Loibol Khullen village in Kangpokpi district.

The operation extended across several districts, culminating in the destruction of 436 acres of poppy in Ukhrul and the incineration of 51 makeshift huts used in the plantation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)