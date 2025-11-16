Joint Operation 'Castle Bay' Nabs Myanmarese Poachers in Andaman Waters

In an audacious joint operation, the Andaman and Nicobar Command, in collaboration with the local police, successfully captured six Myanmarese poachers on the remote Tillang Chong island. This operation, aptly named 'Castle Bay,' is a testament to the intensive collaboration between military forces and local law enforcement.

The operation was initiated after a Coast Guard Dornier pilot on routine patrol spotted an abandoned foreign vessel laden with sea cucumbers, an endangered species. Swift action, facilitated by the use of drones and challenging terrain navigation, resulted in the arrest of the poachers, underscoring a formidable law enforcement effort.

According to Andaman and Nicobar Police DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, the apprehension reflects a committed stance to safeguarding India's maritime territories from illegal exploitation. Sea cucumbers are highly prized in international markets, necessitating stringent measures to prevent ecological degradation.