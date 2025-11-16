Punjab Police Dismantles Pakistan-Linked Arms and Narcotics Network
Punjab Police arrested five suspects involved in a Pakistan-linked arms and narcotics network. They seized six pistols and over one kilogram of heroin. Investigations suggest connections with handlers in Pakistan through social media and drones. Efforts continue to identify and dismantle the network completely.
In a significant crackdown, Punjab Police have apprehended five individuals associated with a Pakistan-linked arms and narcotics network, officials announced on Sunday.
During the operation, authorities seized six sophisticated pistols and over one kilogram of heroin. Preliminary investigations indicate that these suspects maintained contact with handlers in Pakistan via social media and drones, police revealed.
The crackdown led to the registration of two FIRs under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police are actively probing to identify further links and dismantle the entire network.
