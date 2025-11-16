Abramovich's Legal Battle in Jersey: A Clash of Allegations and Assets

In a recent development, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's spokesperson refuted allegations made by the Jersey authorities, calling the investigation against him unfounded. Despite a formal freezing of $7 billion in assets, Abramovich has been permitted to lodge claims of conspiracy against the Jersey government.

The Royal Court of Jersey issued the freezing order citing links between the trusts containing the assets and Abramovich. However, according to Abramovich's team, no charges have been filed against him, and there has been little to no progress in the investigation since it began over three years ago.

The claims of conspiracy stem from allegations that Jersey's authorities deleted case-related data and failed to disclose all information regarding Abramovich. The billionaire, who has Israeli citizenship and amassed considerable wealth after the fall of the Soviet Union, continues to challenge the actions of the Jersey government in court.