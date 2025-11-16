Left Menu

Tragic Love Triangle: Arrests Made in Govindpuri Murder Case

Five men were apprehended in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man named Roshan in southeast Delhi. The incident, driven by a love dispute, saw Roshan stabbed by five individuals, leading to his death. The police identified key suspects via CCTV and arrested them promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:33 IST
Tragic Love Triangle: Arrests Made in Govindpuri Murder Case
Roshan
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case stemming from a love-fueled altercation, five men were arrested on charges of murdering 23-year-old Roshan in Delhi's Govindpuri. The crime, occurring on November 14, 2022, followed a heated dispute over unreciprocated affection.

Authorities reported the distressing scene at approximately 9:52 p.m. after responding to an emergency call about a man discovered critically wounded at Pravati Ekta Camp. Quick police action ensured Roshan was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, but tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Subsequent investigations revealed Prince Verma orchestrated the attack after perceiving Roshan's interest in his girlfriend. Intensive police efforts, involving the scrutiny of CCTV footage and technical monitoring, enabled the swift arrest of all involved, including associates Aman, Neeraj, Ashish, and Angad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi NCR Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps In

Delhi NCR Air Quality Crisis: Supreme Court Steps In

 India
2
Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

 India
3
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
4
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025