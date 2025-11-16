Tragic Love Triangle: Arrests Made in Govindpuri Murder Case
Five men were apprehended in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old man named Roshan in southeast Delhi. The incident, driven by a love dispute, saw Roshan stabbed by five individuals, leading to his death. The police identified key suspects via CCTV and arrested them promptly.
In a shocking case stemming from a love-fueled altercation, five men were arrested on charges of murdering 23-year-old Roshan in Delhi's Govindpuri. The crime, occurring on November 14, 2022, followed a heated dispute over unreciprocated affection.
Authorities reported the distressing scene at approximately 9:52 p.m. after responding to an emergency call about a man discovered critically wounded at Pravati Ekta Camp. Quick police action ensured Roshan was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, but tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Subsequent investigations revealed Prince Verma orchestrated the attack after perceiving Roshan's interest in his girlfriend. Intensive police efforts, involving the scrutiny of CCTV footage and technical monitoring, enabled the swift arrest of all involved, including associates Aman, Neeraj, Ashish, and Angad.
