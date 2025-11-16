Border Tensions: Youth Detained in Attempted Pakistan Crossing
A 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Pankaj Kashyap, was detained by the BSF near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district for allegedly trying to cross into Pakistan. His suspicious behavior was noticed during a patrol. The individual is to be further interrogated to understand his motives.
A 21-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Kashyap, was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, officials reported Sunday. Kashyap was allegedly attempting to cross into Pakistan, raising alarms among security personnel.
BSF jawans, during a routine patrol in the canal area under the Mohangarh police station limits, intercepted Kashyap after observing his suspicious behavior. Upon preliminary questioning, Kashyap reportedly admitted to planning a border crossing, leading the BSF to transfer him to local police custody for further investigation.
Security agencies are set to conduct detailed questioning of Kashyap at the Joint Interrogation Centre to delve into his motivations and background, as authorities seek to determine the implications and intentions behind his actions near the sensitive border area.
