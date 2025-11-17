Tensions Rise in Bangladesh as Tribunal Verdict Looms for Sheikh Hasina

Security measures are intensified throughout Bangladesh as law enforcement agencies brace for outbursts following the International Crimes Tribunal's impending verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The political atmosphere is charged, with police in the capital on standby to quell potential violent protests.

On Monday, the tribunal will announce its verdict in the trial against Hasina, conducted in absentia. Prosecutors reiterate demands for the death penalty, accusing her of orchestrating crimes against humanity during last year's protests. Meanwhile, Hasina denies these accusations, attributing them to political vendetta by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Tensions escalate as preparations for a 'Dhaka lockdown' by Hasina's supporters are underway. In recent days, bombings and fires have intensified, increasing public fear. The tribunal's decision, considered pivotal, could significantly influence Bangladesh's political landscape, contributing to further unrest or potential reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)