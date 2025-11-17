Tensions Rise in Bangladesh as Tribunal Verdict Looms for Sheikh Hasina
Security is heightened in Bangladesh where police are authorized to shoot violent protesters as the International Crimes Tribunal prepares to deliver a verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Accused of crimes against humanity, Hasina awaits judgment in a politically charged climate amid widespread unrest and allegations of a 'kangaroo court.'
Security measures are intensified throughout Bangladesh as law enforcement agencies brace for outbursts following the International Crimes Tribunal's impending verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The political atmosphere is charged, with police in the capital on standby to quell potential violent protests.
On Monday, the tribunal will announce its verdict in the trial against Hasina, conducted in absentia. Prosecutors reiterate demands for the death penalty, accusing her of orchestrating crimes against humanity during last year's protests. Meanwhile, Hasina denies these accusations, attributing them to political vendetta by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.
Tensions escalate as preparations for a 'Dhaka lockdown' by Hasina's supporters are underway. In recent days, bombings and fires have intensified, increasing public fear. The tribunal's decision, considered pivotal, could significantly influence Bangladesh's political landscape, contributing to further unrest or potential reconciliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
K P Sharma Oli Vows Nationwide Protests for House Reinstatement
Stress and Politics Hover Over Kolkata's Voter Revision Drive
Protests Erupt as Work Pressure Sparks Tragedy in Kerala's Election Process
Protests Erupt Across Tamil Nadu Against Alleged Electoral Roll Manipulations
Tragedy Strikes: Protests Erupt Over Student's Death in Maharashtra