Tension in Dhaka: Awaiting Hasina's Verdict

The streets of Dhaka experienced an unsettling silence as security forces were out in full force on what would be an atypically subdued Monday. Anticipation hung in the air as the International Crimes Tribunal–Bangladesh (ICT-BD) prepared to deliver its verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in relation to alleged crimes against humanity.

The city, usually bustling with weekday activity, was starkly different. Roads that are typically characterized by dense traffic appeared near-empty, with scattered vehicles navigating through intersections heavily guarded by police. This calm followed a night marked by sporadic violence, including arson and explosive incidents.

Authorities bolstered security measures considerably, deploying military and paramilitary units, alongside local police, particularly around sensitive government sites and key city intersections. The verdict has captured nationwide attention, with Sheikh Hasina, currently in India and tried in absentia, denying all accusations while calls for severe penalties continue.