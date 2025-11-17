Battle Over Land: Munambam Relays the Political Fight

Joseph Benny, the leader of the Munambam Land Protection Council, has entered the political arena, contesting the upcoming local body election on a Congress ticket. This move comes amid ongoing protests against the Kerala Waqf Board's claim over residential land in the area.

Benny, who serves as the convenor of the protest council, confirmed his candidacy from the Munambam division in the Vypin Block Panchayat. He stated that his decision is driven by the unresolved land dispute that affects around 600 families, rather than personal political ambition.

The dispute centers on the Waqf Board's claim of approximately 400 acres as Waqf property, a claim contested by the residents. Despite court rulings in favor of the residents, the state government has yet to intervene effectively. The ongoing protests have recently reached their 400th day at Velankanni Matha Church in Munambam.