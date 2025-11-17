Tragedy in Sonbhadra: Unveiling the Dark Side of Illegal Mining
A quarry collapse in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in four confirmed deaths and potentially more casualties as rescue efforts continue. The operation, linked to illegal mining activities, has sparked accusations against local authorities and demands for justice and compensation from affected families.
- Country:
- India
The aftermath of a devastating quarry collapse in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh has revealed grim details, with bodies being pulled from the rubble, raising the death toll to four. Recovery efforts by authorities are being hampered by the heavy stones left in the collapse's wake.
Local political figures, including BJP MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, are onsite as the search for about a dozen trapped laborers continues. Officials have booked the mining operation's owner and partners following allegations of misconduct and collusion.
In a developing dialogue fraught with allegations, Samajwadi Party MP Chotelal Kharwar alleges large-scale illegal mining facilitated by local authorities. As demands for compensation rise, the situation spotlights systemic issues within the region's mining practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Yogi Adityanath's Mission: Addressing Grievances and Catalyzing Development in Uttar Pradesh
Tragedy Strikes: Stone Quarry Collapse in Uttar Pradesh
Sub-Inspector Arrested for Gruesome Murder in Uttar Pradesh
Reviving Heritage: Uttar Pradesh's Call for Cultural Pride
Dramatic Police Encounter in Uttar Pradesh: Gang Leader Arrested