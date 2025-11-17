Tragedy in Sonbhadra: Unveiling the Dark Side of Illegal Mining

The aftermath of a devastating quarry collapse in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh has revealed grim details, with bodies being pulled from the rubble, raising the death toll to four. Recovery efforts by authorities are being hampered by the heavy stones left in the collapse's wake.

Local political figures, including BJP MLA Sanjeev Kumar Gond, are onsite as the search for about a dozen trapped laborers continues. Officials have booked the mining operation's owner and partners following allegations of misconduct and collusion.

In a developing dialogue fraught with allegations, Samajwadi Party MP Chotelal Kharwar alleges large-scale illegal mining facilitated by local authorities. As demands for compensation rise, the situation spotlights systemic issues within the region's mining practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)