Kerala's LDF Promises New Dawn with Ambitious Local Body Poll Manifesto
Kerala's ruling LDF unveiled a comprehensive manifesto for the local body elections, pledging poverty eradication and promising universal access to housing, food, education, and healthcare. The document outlines infrastructure development, higher education reforms, and decentralized power, critiquing BJP's communal politics and Congress's ineffectiveness.
On Monday, Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) unveiled an ambitious election manifesto for the impending local body elections. The document commits to eradicating poverty and providing universal access to housing, food, education, and healthcare.
The manifesto also emphasizes infrastructure development led by KIIFB and reforms in higher education aimed at pushing the sector to the national forefront. The LDF intends to promote decentralized governance to ensure greater public participation in regional development and welfare.
In a critique of rival parties, the LDF accused the BJP of fostering communal polarization and lambasted the Congress for its ineffectiveness in opposition. The manifesto highlights successful anti-poverty measures, claiming 64,000 families have been uplifted so far.
