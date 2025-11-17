Left Menu

Kerala's LDF Promises New Dawn with Ambitious Local Body Poll Manifesto

Kerala's ruling LDF unveiled a comprehensive manifesto for the local body elections, pledging poverty eradication and promising universal access to housing, food, education, and healthcare. The document outlines infrastructure development, higher education reforms, and decentralized power, critiquing BJP's communal politics and Congress's ineffectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:10 IST
Kerala's LDF Promises New Dawn with Ambitious Local Body Poll Manifesto
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) unveiled an ambitious election manifesto for the impending local body elections. The document commits to eradicating poverty and providing universal access to housing, food, education, and healthcare.

The manifesto also emphasizes infrastructure development led by KIIFB and reforms in higher education aimed at pushing the sector to the national forefront. The LDF intends to promote decentralized governance to ensure greater public participation in regional development and welfare.

In a critique of rival parties, the LDF accused the BJP of fostering communal polarization and lambasted the Congress for its ineffectiveness in opposition. The manifesto highlights successful anti-poverty measures, claiming 64,000 families have been uplifted so far.

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

Tejashwi Yadav Ascends as RJD Legislature Leader

 India
2
Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terror Network

Unraveling the Red Fort Conspiracy: A Deep Dive into the 'White Collar' Terr...

 India
3
KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

KVS Castings Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Financial Growth

 India
4
Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

Chronic Pain and Depression: Hidden Drivers of Hypertension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025