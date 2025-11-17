Germany Resumes Arms Sales to Israel Amid Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid Conditions
Germany agrees to resume suspended arms sales to Israel under conditions of ceasefire compliance and large-scale humanitarian aid. The German government had previously halted arms exports amid mounting pressure over the conflict in Gaza. Germany insists on a case-by-case review and supports a two-state solution for peace.
Germany has decided to resume its arms sales to Israel, contingent upon the observance of the current ceasefire and a commitment to large-scale humanitarian aid, according to a government spokesperson.
Initially suspended in August due to public pressure over the Gaza conflict, Germany - the second-largest arms supplier to Israel after the U.S. - has now announced the lifting of restrictions on exports affecting weapons that could have been used in Gaza. However, arms deemed necessary for Israel's defense against external threats were not affected.
A spokesperson reiterated Germany's support for a lasting peace through a two-state solution as well as its commitment to aiding Gaza's reconstruction. Historically, the nation stands as a steadfast ally of Israel, partly due to 'Staatsraison,' stemming from its Nazi past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
