Koraput Bans Non-Veg on Republic Day

The District Magistrate of Odisha's Koraput, Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, has enforced a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items such as meat, chicken, fish, and eggs during the Republic Day celebrations.

In an official letter addressed to tahsildars, block development officers, and executive officers, Mahajan instructed them to implement the prohibition in their respective jurisdictions.

This measure is scheduled for January 26, 2026, as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, aiming to maintain certain cultural protocols in the Koraput district.