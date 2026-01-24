Koraput Bans Non-Veg on Republic Day
The District Magistrate of Koraput, Odisha, has ordered a ban on non-vegetarian food sales, including meat, chicken, fish, and eggs, during Republic Day celebrations. This directive requires local authorities to enforce the prohibition across the district on January 26, 2026.
The District Magistrate of Odisha's Koraput, Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, has enforced a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items such as meat, chicken, fish, and eggs during the Republic Day celebrations.
In an official letter addressed to tahsildars, block development officers, and executive officers, Mahajan instructed them to implement the prohibition in their respective jurisdictions.
This measure is scheduled for January 26, 2026, as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, aiming to maintain certain cultural protocols in the Koraput district.
