Koraput Bans Non-Veg on Republic Day

The District Magistrate of Koraput, Odisha, has ordered a ban on non-vegetarian food sales, including meat, chicken, fish, and eggs, during Republic Day celebrations. This directive requires local authorities to enforce the prohibition across the district on January 26, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:29 IST
Koraput Bans Non-Veg on Republic Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The District Magistrate of Odisha's Koraput, Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, has enforced a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items such as meat, chicken, fish, and eggs during the Republic Day celebrations.

In an official letter addressed to tahsildars, block development officers, and executive officers, Mahajan instructed them to implement the prohibition in their respective jurisdictions.

This measure is scheduled for January 26, 2026, as part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, aiming to maintain certain cultural protocols in the Koraput district.

