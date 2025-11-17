Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Tragic Gumla Incident

Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Gumla district as two minor sisters were reportedly gang-raped, leading to the swift arrest of three suspects.

The distressing incident occurred while the sisters, aged 14 and 16, were returning home from a village fair in Sisai area on Saturday night. Under Bharno police station jurisdiction, a local young man offered them a ride.

Allegedly, he took them to a secluded location where his accomplices awaited. Bharno police, led by officer-in-charge Kanchan Prajapati, acted promptly following the filing of a police complaint by the girls' mother. An FIR under POCSO Act provisions has been lodged, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)