Justice Sought: Arrests Made in Tragic Gumla Incident
In Jharkhand's Gumla district, two minor sisters were allegedly gang-raped, leading police to arrest three individuals. The incident occurred as the sisters were returning from a village fair. Following a complaint by the survivors' mother, police have lodged an FIR and continue investigations.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck in Jharkhand's Gumla district as two minor sisters were reportedly gang-raped, leading to the swift arrest of three suspects.
The distressing incident occurred while the sisters, aged 14 and 16, were returning home from a village fair in Sisai area on Saturday night. Under Bharno police station jurisdiction, a local young man offered them a ride.
Allegedly, he took them to a secluded location where his accomplices awaited. Bharno police, led by officer-in-charge Kanchan Prajapati, acted promptly following the filing of a police complaint by the girls' mother. An FIR under POCSO Act provisions has been lodged, and further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NIA arrests ''active co-conspirator'' Jasir Bilal Wani from Srinagar in connection with Red Fort area car blast case: Officials.
Mystery at Bareilly College: Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation
Accountability Demanded Amid Nowgam Police Station Blast Investigation
Delhi Blast Investigation Uncovers Alleged Terror Links
Uncovering the Cyber Crime Syndicate: Arrests in Uttarakhand