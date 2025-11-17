China's Strategic Concerns Amid US-South Korea Nuclear Submarine Pact

China on Monday issued a warning that its view of the US–South Korea alliance might shift if Washington and Seoul focus on containing Beijing. This comes after an agreement was made to co-produce nuclear submarines.

China's response followed comments by US Admiral Daryl Caudle, stating that South Korea's nuclear submarines would counter China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning urged prudence, while Ambassador Dai Bing cautioned against expanding the alliance's purpose beyond addressing North Korean threats.

The deal between the US and South Korea marks a pivotal point in their relationship, as South Korea ventures into nuclear submarine production with US support amidst escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.