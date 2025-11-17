Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives of Umrah Pilgrims Near Madina

At least 45 Indian pilgrims, predominantly from Hyderabad, tragically died when their bus collided with an oil tanker near Madina, Saudi Arabia, officials reported. The incident involved Umrah pilgrims who were on a pilgrimage. As the situation unfolds, both Indian and Saudi officials are collaborating closely.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar confirmed that the group consisted of 54 travelers, with 46 on the bus at the time of the collision. The Indian mission in Jeddah has deployed officials to the scene, yet authorities have not released an official casualty count as identification processes continue.

Among those expressing condolences are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various state leaders. Efforts are ongoing to repatriate the affected families and conduct last rites in Saudi Arabia, with the Telangana government promising financial assistance to the bereaved families.

