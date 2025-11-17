Unprecedented Sabotage: Polish Railway Explosion Shakes Nation

An explosion on a key railway track in Poland, termed an 'unprecedented act of sabotage' by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, has heightened fears regarding regional security. The sabotage targeted the Warsaw-Lublin line, a crucial route for Polish-Ukrainian logistics.

This act falls into a series of attacks, including cyber assaults, that have occurred across Poland and Europe since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. Poland, a strategic transit nation aiding Ukraine, has often accused Russia of orchestrating these defiant acts, though Moscow denies these allegations.

The Polish government is actively pursuing those responsible, with evidence gathered at the site of damage where 115 trains pass daily. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz oversees the inspection of 120 kilometers of track, emphasizing the route's importance in military logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)