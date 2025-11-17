Left Menu

Gujarat DGP Orders Dossier on Anti-National Elements

Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay has directed verification of individuals involved in 'anti-national' activities over the past 30 years, following arrests linked to a terrorist plot. Police stations are to compile dossiers within 100 hours, updating records and investigating current activities of such individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Director General of Police, Vikas Sahay, issued an order on Monday to scrutinize all individuals arrested for 'anti-national' activities within the past three decades across the state's police stations. The objective is to compile comprehensive dossiers on these individuals within 100 hours.

The directive is in response to recent operations by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), including the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in a terrorist conspiracy, which entailed a car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10.

Sahay emphasized the urgency of reassessing past cases through a video conference, ensuring that police stations are actively updating their records and investigating the current activities of previously identified anti-national elements.

