Gurugram Court Sentences Duo for Phone Snatching

A Gurugram court has sentenced two men to five years in prison for snatching a phone last year. The duo was also fined Rs 25,000 after being convicted based on evidence gathered by the police. The incident occurred near Sector-17's traffic signal in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:39 IST
In a significant development, a court in Gurugram has handed a five-year prison sentence to two men found guilty of snatching a mobile phone. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan, who also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convicts.

The incident took place on April 11 last year, when the duo, identified as Chotan alias Modi and Mannu Kumar, snatched a phone from a pedestrian near the traffic signal in Sector-17, Gurugram. They managed to flee the scene on their motorbike, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint with the Sector-18 police station the following day.

Following a thorough investigation and the collection of substantial evidence, the police arrested the duo, who were subsequently produced in court. The evidence and witness testimonies presented by the police were pivotal in securing the conviction, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Gurugram Police.

