Legal Battles Unfold in Delhi High Court: From Chopper Scams to Pollution Protests
Monday's Delhi High Court proceedings featured prominent cases, including the rejection of Christian Michel's plea, protection of Raj Shamani's personality rights, students' petition against sports events during pollution peaks, and a request by Karisma Kapoor's children for inspection of their father's alleged will.
The Delhi High Court was at the center of several significant legal developments on Monday. The court declined to entertain a plea by Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, concerning a provision of the India-UAE extradition treaty.
In another case, the court announced its decision to pass an injunction order safeguarding the personality rights of prominent podcaster and entrepreneur Raj Shamani. This decision underscores the court's commitment to protecting individual rights in the digital age.
Additionally, a group of school students petitioned the court to reschedule sports tournaments during the capital's peak pollution season from November to January. The court also requested a response from Priya Kapur regarding a plea by the children of actor Karisma Kapoor seeking the inspection of their father's alleged will.
(With inputs from agencies.)
