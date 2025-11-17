Left Menu

West Bengal Accelerates Voter Enumeration Drive Ahead of Revision Deadline

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer oversees a comprehensive voter enumeration drive, targeting November 26 for completion. Approximately 80 million forms have been digitized. Additional personnel and booth-level officers are employed to manage the increased workload. Accuracy in voter data is crucial, with penalties for misinformation and assistance available to voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is in the midst of an ambitious voter enumeration drive, aiming to finalize data collection and digitization by November 26. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal emphasized the need for accuracy, as over 80 million forms have already been processed. The effort seeks to update electoral rolls efficiently and effectively.

To address the increased workload, additional booth-level officers (BLOs) and personnel from various departments have been enlisted, excluding essential service workers. Despite pending approval for 1,000 data entry operators, the digitization process remains on track, promising improved efficiency in the voter list revision.

The CEO's office stresses the importance of accurate information, warning against false entries which are punishable under the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Voters are urged to use official channels for assistance and report any suspicious activities related to the revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

