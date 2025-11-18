UK's Asylum Reform: Tackling Immigration's 'Pull Factor'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized the UK's existing asylum system as a major 'pull factor' for illegal immigration, promising reforms led by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

On Monday, Mahmood submitted a comprehensive reform proposal to Parliament that includes extending the settlement period for refugees to 20 years and imposing visa penalties on countries reluctant to reclaim their nationals entering Britain via illegal routes.

Mahmood defended the reforms, citing the explosive growth in asylum seekers since 2021 and emphasizing the need for a 'fit-for-purpose' system. The reforms aim to align the UK with Denmark, imposing temporary refugee status and demanding contributions from those with assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)