UK's Asylum Reform: Tackling Immigration's 'Pull Factor'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood propose reforms to the UK's asylum system, emphasizing stronger deterrents and robustly enforced rules. New policies include a 20-year wait for refugee settlement and penalties for countries not reclaiming nationals entering the UK illegally.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized the UK's existing asylum system as a major 'pull factor' for illegal immigration, promising reforms led by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
On Monday, Mahmood submitted a comprehensive reform proposal to Parliament that includes extending the settlement period for refugees to 20 years and imposing visa penalties on countries reluctant to reclaim their nationals entering Britain via illegal routes.
Mahmood defended the reforms, citing the explosive growth in asylum seekers since 2021 and emphasizing the need for a 'fit-for-purpose' system. The reforms aim to align the UK with Denmark, imposing temporary refugee status and demanding contributions from those with assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- asylum
- immigration
- reform
- UK
- Keir Starmer
- Shabana Mahmood
- policy
- refugees
- illegal
- Denmark model
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court Set to Review Controversial Asylum Metering Policy
Britain's Asylum Overhaul: A New Refugee Policy Era
Britain's Asylum Policy Overhaul: A Tense Political Landscape
SA to Launch G20 Principles for Sustainable Industrial Policy in Pretoria
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Trump's Controversial Border Policy